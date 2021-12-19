Inmate with multiple pre-existing health conditions passes away after long hospital stay

A Madison County Jail inmate passed away on Sunday following a lengthy hospital stay, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
64-year-old Mickle Smith had multiple pre-existing health conditions.
Smith was booked into the Madison County Jail on October 19, 2021 on Rape on Sodomy charges, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
He spent several days in the Jail Medical Unit after his arrest.
In November Smith was taken to the hospital where he spent almost 30 days there.
He was released back to the Jail Medical earlier this week, but was taken back to the hospital before passing away on Sunday.