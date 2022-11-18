 Skip to main content
Inmate sought after walking off Falkville jobsite

Darrell Bruce Reeves

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating an inmate who walked off a jobsite Friday.

Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle was a trustee working with the town of Falkville and was last seen in the area of Jack McCaig Park, according to the sheriff's office.

A photo shared by the sheriff's office shows Reeves with hair, but the office described him as now being bald with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, camouflage jacket and jeans, and using a side-by-side "gator/Polaris type vehicle," the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about Reeves' whereabouts is urged to contact call 911 or 256-350-4613

