Inmate sought after walking off Falkville jobsite

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating an inmate who walked off a jobsite Friday.
Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle was a trustee working with the town of Falkville and was last seen in the area of Jack McCaig Park, according to the sheriff's office.
A photo shared by the sheriff's office shows Reeves with hair, but the office described him as now being bald with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, camouflage jacket and jeans, and using a side-by-side "gator/Polaris type vehicle," the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about Reeves' whereabouts is urged to contact call 911 or 256-350-4613.