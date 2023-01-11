Inmate serving 100-year sentence sets fire at Elmore Correctional chapel, causing 'extensive damage'

An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility will face new charges after officers say he admitted to setting a fire at the prison's chapel Wednesday morning.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said a correctional officer was investigating a report of contraband when he noticed the fire and inmate Noah White leaving the building.
Holtville-Slapout Fire & Rescue said it was about 4:44 a.m. Wednesday when their firefighters responded. They were joined in the fight by crews from Elmore, Deatsville, Coosada and Millbrook fire departments.
By the time the blaze was put out, the chapel had already sustained "extensive damage," ADOC said. No injuries were reported.
White, who was apprehended after being spotted near the chapel, admitted to setting the fire, ADOC said.
According to ADOC records, White was just over 14 years into a 100-year sentence for seven counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Those charges stemmed from an incident in Chambers County, and White was set for parole consideration in September, records show.
ADOC said White will be charged for the chapel fire.