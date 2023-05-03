 Skip to main content
Inmate runs from Limestone County Courthouse, caught on downtown Athens roof

  • Updated
Athens inmate on roof

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, far right, watches over the inmate authorities say ran from the Limestone County Courthouse and climbed on a nearby Athens business roof on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Penny Tanner.

An inmate who ran from the Limestone County Courthouse Wednesday morning is back in custody after being rescued from a nearby roof.

Athens Fire was called to get the inmate, whose identity has not yet been released, down after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office caught him on a downtown business’ roof.

