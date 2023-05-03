Inmate runs from Limestone County Courthouse, caught on downtown Athens roof By Josh Rayburn Josh Rayburn Digital Content Manager Author twitter Author email May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, far right, watches over the inmate authorities say ran from the Limestone County Courthouse and climbed on a nearby Athens business roof on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Penny Tanner. An inmate who ran from the Limestone County Courthouse Wednesday morning is back in custody after being rescued from a nearby roof.Athens Fire was called to get the inmate, whose identity has not yet been released, down after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office caught him on a downtown business’ roof.Stick with WAAY for updates. Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Rayburn Digital Content Manager Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Rayburn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WAAY 31 News Michigan man found with meth, fentanyl, cocaine, pot in Madison County drug bust Updated Jun 29, 2022 News Delta plane diverted mid-flight due to 'unruly' passenger Updated Dec 1, 2021 Archive Kids clothing, furniture tough to find in North Alabama due to shipping delays Updated Dec 1, 2021 Nation & World After spending 43 years in prison for a triple murder he says he didn't commit, a Missouri man is finally free Updated Dec 31, 2021 News Recent Alabama A&M graduate dies following domestic dispute in Madison Updated Aug 1, 2022 News Hubble telescope captures images of Jupiter and Uranus looking different Updated Mar 29, 2023 Recommended for you