Inmate recovering at area hospital after attack at Limestone Correctional Facility

An inmate is recovering from multiple wounds at Huntsville Hospital after being attacked by another inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility.
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the inmate-on-inmate assault, which happened July 1. Barry Dale Cates, a 44-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a murder in Jefferson County, was injured in the assault.
ADOC said Cates was taken to a health care unit for treatment, then by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, where he remained Wednesday.
The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the assault.