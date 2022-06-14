Inmate hurt in attack at Limestone Correctional Facility

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Inmate hurt in attack at Limestone Correctional Facility

  • Updated
  • 0
Limestone Correctional Facility

Limestone Correctional Facility

 Courtesy: ADOC

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate-on-inmate attack at the Limestone Correctional Facility.

Officials say it happened Sunday, leaving Luther Glenn, 52, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Crestwood Hospital.

Glenn is serving a life sentence for assault from Jefferson County.

A weapon used in the Sunday attack has not been recovered, according to ADOC.

Investigations are ongoing in two other attacks at the jail. They happened on May 27 and May 28.

The Limestone facility has been at the center of news in the last few months. Get more details on that HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you