Inmate hurt in attack at Limestone Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate-on-inmate attack at the Limestone Correctional Facility.
Officials say it happened Sunday, leaving Luther Glenn, 52, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Crestwood Hospital.
Glenn is serving a life sentence for assault from Jefferson County.
A weapon used in the Sunday attack has not been recovered, according to ADOC.
Investigations are ongoing in two other attacks at the jail. They happened on May 27 and May 28.
