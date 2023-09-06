Inmate found dead in Madison County Jail infirmary; autopsy planned

An autopsy is planned after a Madison County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell Tuesday night.
Coryell Derrick, 45, was housed in a single cell in the jail infirmary when he was found dead about 10:30 p.m., according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
“Derrick suffered a sudden medical emergency, which proved fatal,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
“There are no indications of foul play or other suspicious circumstances
surrounding his death.”
The University of Alabama in Birmingham will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death
Derrick was booked into the jail in July on probation violation and traffic charges.
Stick with WAAY for updates.