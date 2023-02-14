 Skip to main content
Inmate found dead in Lauderdale County Jail

An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Lauderdale County Jail Tuesday night.

Correction deputies were alerted by other inmates, and found the inmate unresponsive at around 7 p.m. The on-duty nurse along with paramedics tried to revive him without success.

Investigators are now looking into what caused his death. They are interviewing other inmates and searching the cell.

Officials say there are no obvious signs of foul play or trauma, but they are ordering an autopsy and toxicology report.

The inmate has not been identified at this time.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

