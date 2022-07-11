Inmate escapes from Tuscumbia jail

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating an inmate who escaped the Tuscumbia City Jail on Monday.
Sheriff Frank Williamson said Sammy Bates Jr. left the jail at 4:40 p.m. wearing a blue Adidas T-shirt with stripes on the sleeves and dark-colored gym shorts.
He was in the jail after being charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
Anyone with information on Bates' current whereabouts is asked to call 911, the sheriff's office at 256-383-0741 or the Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-3121.