...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Inmate escapes from job site in Winston County

Joseph Ray Perkins

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, a male inmate escaped Wednesday morning from his assigned job location in Haleyville, located in Winston County.

Joseph Ray Perkins, 36, left approximately 1:50 a.m. and was wearing black sweatpants, a blue short-sleeve T-shirt with a black stripe on the back, and brown boots. 

He was incarcerated at the Hamilton Community Based Facility and Community Work Center for theft of property. 

Perkins is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. 

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his/her recapture, please contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.

