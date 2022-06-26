Inmate escapes from Decatur work center

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate is on the run after escaping from a North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur.
Inmate 49-year-old William Pervie Walker escaped around 7:30 Sunday morning from the facility.
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 188 lbs
Hair: brown
Eye Color: blue
ADOC says Walker is wearing a state issued brown shirt and pants.
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 for manufacturing a controlled substance.
If you see Walker or have information that may lead to his recapture, contact the ADOC at (800) 831-8825.