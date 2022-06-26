 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inmate escapes from Decatur work center

  • Updated
  • 0
William Pervie Walker

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate is on the run after escaping from a North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur.

Inmate 49-year-old William Pervie Walker escaped around 7:30 Sunday morning from the facility.

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 188 lbs

Hair: brown

Eye Color: blue

ADOC says Walker is wearing a state issued brown shirt and pants.

Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 for manufacturing a controlled substance.

If you see Walker or have information that may lead to his recapture, contact the ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you