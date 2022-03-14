 Skip to main content
Inmate escapes from Decatur facility

  • Updated
Inmate Paseur, Douglas Kyle

An inmate escaped from the North Alabama Community Base Facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

35-year-old Douglas Kyle Paseur escaped around 7:14 Monday evening from the facility in Decatur.

Authorities say Paseur was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan DOC issued pants, barefoot and was handcuffed.

Paseur is approximately 6' 1", weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos.

Paseur was in jail on drug charges.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Paseur, notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility where he escaped from or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

