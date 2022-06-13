 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Inmate dies at Madison County Jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison County Jail

A Madison County Jail inmate died while in custody on Sunday.

Patrick Lee Bone, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“At approximately 11:30 p.m. last night, a detention officer with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by a county inmate that 39-year-old Patrick Lee Bone was unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff and detention officers immediately rendered medical aid and called for paramedics to respond. Resuscitation efforts and other life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” according to a news release.

Bone was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said “all indications appear that Mr. Bone died of sudden medical emergency.” An autopsy will be performed by the State Forensics Lab to verify the cause of death. Bone had no known medical issues.

Bone had been in the Madison County Jail since June 10 when he was transferred from another detention facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, drug trafficking, and a other vehicle-related offenses.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

