Inmate dies at Madison County Jail

A Madison County Jail inmate died while in custody on Sunday.
Patrick Lee Bone, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
“At approximately 11:30 p.m. last night, a detention officer with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by a county inmate that 39-year-old Patrick Lee Bone was unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff and detention officers immediately rendered medical aid and called for paramedics to respond. Resuscitation efforts and other life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” according to a news release.
Bone was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.
The sheriff’s office said “all indications appear that Mr. Bone died of sudden medical emergency.” An autopsy will be performed by the State Forensics Lab to verify the cause of death. Bone had no known medical issues.
Bone had been in the Madison County Jail since June 10 when he was transferred from another detention facility, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, drug trafficking, and a other vehicle-related offenses.