...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Jackson counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow and ice covered roadways will be possible.
Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Inmate dies after escape attempt from Marshall County Sheriff's Office patrol car; investigation underway

  Updated
  • 0
INVESTIGATION WEB IMAGE.jpg

        

A death investigation is underway after a man broke free and leaped from a Marshall County Sheriff's Office patrol unit.

The man had been taken into custody early Friday morning following a short car chase which ended on Teal Road in Albertville.

A sheriff's spokesman says the man, who's name has not been released, was able to break free in the area of Pleasant Grove Road and Highway 431 while being taken to the Marshall County jail.

Medics rushed the inmate to the Marshall Medical Center North where he died.

The case has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

