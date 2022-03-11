Inmate dies after escape attempt from Marshall County Sheriff's Office patrol car; investigation underway

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Jackson counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Snow and ice covered roadways will be possible. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may lead to tree and power line damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&