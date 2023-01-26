Inmate charged with murder attacks Madison County Jail corrections officer

A Madison County Detention Center inmate charged with capital murder will face additional charges after an assault on a corrections officer.
Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Keon Jackson attacked a day shift sergeant Wednesday. The sergeant was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Jackson is in jail for the killing of Casey Moore in 2017. Deputies said Jackson shot Moore, took his wallet, set his house on fire and stole his vehicle. He is also facing robbery and arson charges.
Then in 2018, Jackson was charged for trying to escape the Madison County jail.