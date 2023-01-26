 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inmate charged with murder attacks Madison County Jail corrections officer

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison County Jail

A Madison County Detention Center inmate charged with capital murder will face additional charges after an assault on a corrections officer.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Keon Jackson attacked a day shift sergeant Wednesday. The sergeant was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Keon Jackson

Jackson is in jail for the killing of Casey Moore in 2017. Deputies said Jackson shot Moore, took his wallet, set his house on fire and stole his vehicle. He is also facing robbery and arson charges.

Then in 2018, Jackson was charged for trying to escape the Madison County jail. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you