Injuries reported, lanes blocked after 2-vehicle crash near Ardmore

Injuries have been reported after two vehicles were involved in a crash just outside of Ardmore on Highway 53 on Thursday afternoon.
One SUV ended up in the woods.
Traffic is backed up and police are allowing both northbound and southbound traffic to alternate on one open lane.
Expect delays.
Avoid the area if possible.
