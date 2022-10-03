 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Injuries reported after vehicle strikes house in Decatur

  • 0
CRASH WEB IMAGE

Decatur Police are responding to the scene of a wreck with injuries after a vehicle struck a house near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Second Street. 

Avoid the area if possible.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you