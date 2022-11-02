Inflation impacts the Powerball jackpot payout, too. Here's how to get the most bang for one's buck

The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion, but there's a catch.
Inflation has slashed the payout to $497 million.
If you're looking to get more bank for your buck, it makes more sense to choose the annual installments.
Your money would grow year after year with safe investments, but some people in Ardmore are hungry to get rich quick.
"When you get to the millions, I don't care if they want to take a few extra millions, I don't think it would matter at my age," said Pattie Brown, an Alabama native. "I couldn't spend it all anyways."
"I think I would do it in one lump sum, because there's no guarantee you're going to be here in 30 years," said Carol Oldenburg, an Alabama native.
The consensus at TRUE Discount: Take it all now, even if that means you'd ultimately score less money.
"I think when it starts getting this high, it really doesn't matter," said Brown.
The cash-out option leaves a winner with $497 million, much less than lotteries past, due to soaring interest rates.
On the other hand, 30-year installments are taken from safe investments. That will get you closer to $1 billion, year after year.
"The money is able to grow more because of the higher interest rates," said Thomas Hall, an economics professor at Calhoun Community College. "What it boils down to is just like any time you take the lump-sum payment, you're going to be trading kind of future money for a smaller amount today."
Hall said you could try to invest the lump-sum amount yourself, but that'd be a gamble.
"They're probably going to invest it and get a higher rate of return than the average person," said Hall.
The way trends are going, Hall doesn't see interest rates falling in the near future.
"I think that the Fed is going to continue increasing interest rates, so going forward, I would expect to continue to see these big discrepancies between the lump-sum payment and the annuity payments," said Hall.
The Powerball jackpot drawing will be Wednesday night.