Inflation impacting small businesses

Record high inflation numbers are putting a serious strain on some local businesses.
The owner of Big Shakes in Huntsville on University Dr., Trey Johnson, said ever since he acquired the business, the prices on everything have constantly increased.
He’s owned Big Shakes since Jan. 2021.
"Since then, I've went through an increase almost about every 30 days," said Johnson.
Currently, inflation numbers have reached highs we haven't seen in 40 years which is impacting Johnson. Especially, on paper products which is up 30% from where it was when he initially opened Big Shakes. He says the steep increase has put a strain on him and his business.
"We have to get creative with our pricing, get creative with our events to bring more customers in to offset that cost us owners are enduring," said Johnson.
Part of that creativity to lure more paying customers into Big Shakes is live music nights on Friday and Saturday, along with comedy and karaoke nights.
"In order for us to stay in business and be profitable, we have to come up with different ways like that to stay afloat," said Johnson.
Johnson opened up about what he felt the status of his businesses was currently.
"Even though we are still in business to be a business, we are still below the marker of what our target is set out to be. Of course, you know we set our targets pretty high because we are a quality brand," said Johnson.
In addition to the high inflation numbers, Johnson says they're also facing a labor shortage. He says he understands this is nationwide but right now its a tough time for businesses he asks that consumers continue to be patient with businesses.
Specifically for Big Shakes, he says he wants customers to know that even as times ate difficult, they will continue to provide the best product for their customers.