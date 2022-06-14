 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW CONTINUOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values in the 105-109 degree range
for most valley communities both today and Wednesday. Overnight
lows will only fall into the lower-mid 70s.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Inflation affecting county jails as food costs rise but inmate funding remains the same

Inflation is affecting communities at all levels, including at county jails.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is struggling to keep up with rising inflation. The price of food keeps going up, but the inmate feeding budget has stayed the same.

The Morgan County jail can house about 1,000 inmates. All of those inmates get three meals a day at a cost that's starting to add up, especially with the increasing price of groceries.

Morgan County Jail

The state of Alabama provides $2.25 per day per inmate for food. It's a price that was set back in 2019, when the U.S. inflation rate was only 1.8%.

Nowadays, inflation is 8.6%, meaning the cost of everything, including feeding inmates, has skyrocketed.

Although the growing cost is concerning the man responsible for inmates in Morgan County, he doesn't want to pass that burden along to anyone else.

"It's my job to worry about and work on the funding, and we will do that. I will do that," said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.

He said inflation is impacting everything, from feeding inmates to filling up patrol cars with gas.

The jail is also struggling to hire people and could use about eight more detention deputies. If you think you would make a good fit, click here to apply.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

