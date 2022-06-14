Inflation affecting county jails as food costs rise but inmate funding remains the same

Inflation is affecting communities at all levels, including at county jails.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is struggling to keep up with rising inflation. The price of food keeps going up, but the inmate feeding budget has stayed the same.
The Morgan County jail can house about 1,000 inmates. All of those inmates get three meals a day at a cost that's starting to add up, especially with the increasing price of groceries.
The state of Alabama provides $2.25 per day per inmate for food. It's a price that was set back in 2019, when the U.S. inflation rate was only 1.8%.
Nowadays, inflation is 8.6%, meaning the cost of everything, including feeding inmates, has skyrocketed.
Although the growing cost is concerning the man responsible for inmates in Morgan County, he doesn't want to pass that burden along to anyone else.
"It's my job to worry about and work on the funding, and we will do that. I will do that," said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.
He said inflation is impacting everything, from feeding inmates to filling up patrol cars with gas.
The jail is also struggling to hire people and could use about eight more detention deputies. If you think you would make a good fit, click here to apply.