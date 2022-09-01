Indiana woman identified as victim in fatal Cullman County crash that injured 3 others

An Indiana woman has been identified as the victim killed in a multivehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 65.
The wreck happened about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday near Alabama 91, about 1 mile north of Colony. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 58-year-old Ruth A. Bahr of Vincennes, Indiana, was a passenger in a 2017 Buick Envision that was rear-ended by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer.
The impact caused the Buick to hit a guardrail, while the Volvo then rear-ended a 2015 Nissan Altima, causing it to strike the undercarriage of a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Bahr was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger in the Buick were injured and taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, respectively.
All three were from Indiana.
A passenger in the Nissan was also injured and taken to Cullman Regional for treatment.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.