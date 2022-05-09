Indiana sheriff: Casey White, Vicky White were in Evansville for at least 6 days before capture

A sheriff in Indiana said his department learned almost a week ago of a possible getaway vehicle used by two fugitives from Alabama and abandoned in Evansville.
What he didn’t expect was for them to still be in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday.
“Sometimes, they do things that are unexplainable,” said Vanderburgh County (Indiana) Sheriff Dave Wedding. “But, in this case, I’m glad they did.”
Images from a car wash security camera in Evansville show escaped inmate Casey White on May 3 with a blue Ford F-150. The U.S. Marshals Service identified it as one of the getaway vehicles used by Casey White and former corrections supervisor Vicky White in their escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Wedding said an Evansville Police Department officer spotted another vehicle, a Cadillac, that authorities believed the fugitives might be traveling in. That vehicle was near the sheriff’s office, and Wedding said once it was identified, a police pursuit began.
Fortunately, the pursuit only lasted a few minutes before the driver — identified by Wedding as Vicky White — wrecked. Wedding said Casey White was in the passenger seat.
While no law enforcement officers fired a shot during the pursuit, Vicky White did shoot herself, Wedding said. During a press conference held Monday evening, Wedding couldn’t say where Vicky White was shot except to say she was alive and “in pretty serious shape.”
Meanwhile, Casey White suffered minor injuries, according to Wedding. Both fugitives were taken to local hospitals for treatment, he said.
One weapon was found in the vehicle, and investigators are waiting for a search warrant before trying to comb through the vehicle for additional weapons or evidence, Wedding said.
The sheriff said he finds it hard to believe Casey White and Vicky White were in the area for so long.
A follow-up press conference with additional details about their capture is planned for Tuesday.
Read about the search to find Casey White and Vicky White here.