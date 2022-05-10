Indiana sheriff: Casey White, Vicky White planned to ‘lay low’ for 2 weeks in Evansville

Investigators have learned that escaped inmate Casey White and former corrections supervisor Vicky White were set to stay in Evansville, Indiana, for two weeks while they planned their next move.
Vanderburgh County (Indiana) Sheriff Dave Wedding said the two fugitives used an alias to reserve a room at Motel 41 in Evansville for 14 days. The motel is near the sheriff’s office.
“I think he said they were just trying to find a place to hide out and lay low, and they thought (they) had driven long enough that they wanted to stop for a while, get their bearings straight and then figure out their next place to travel,” said Wedding, recalling interviews with Casey White after he was rearrested Monday.
That arrest happened after Casey White and Vicky White were spotted at the motel. An officer with the Evansville Police Department had also noticed the Cadillac they were traveling in at the motel.
When the fugitives tried to flee in that Cadillac, a police pursuit began. Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force eventually rammed the vehicle, pushing it into a ditch.
After the crash, Vicky White shot herself in the head. She later died of the injury.
Casey White suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested without further incident.
“Their plan was pretty faulty,” Wedding said Tuesday. “They’re criminals, their plan was faulty and it failed, thank God.”
As of Tuesday, investigators weren’t sure why the pair had chosen Evansville, Indiana, or why they decided to stay there so long. There’s no obvious connection between either of them and the area, Wedding said.
As for the alias they used to check into the motel, law enforcement says the name belonged to a homeless man who had no idea the two were wanted.
The sheriff’s office said Tuesday there are also no plans to charge Casey White with crimes related to his time in Indiana.
“The daily or hourly activities of this fugitive couple might take weeks or months to sort through, but the critical part of this case for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has been settled,” Wedding said. “Two dangerous criminals have been captured, and no innocent civilians or law enforcement personnel were seriously injured during the process.”
Wedding said his focus now is getting Casey White back to Alabama, which could happen as soon as Tuesday night.
