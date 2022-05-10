Indiana sheriff: Casey White plotted gun battle with law enforcement before capture

Casey White and Vicky White planned to engage in a shoot-out with law enforcement in the moments before they were caught, Indiana law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.
Authorities causing the Cadillac containing the two Lauderdale County fugitives to crash into a ditch is the only thing that prevented the gunfire, Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff David Wedding said in a news conference.
Wedding said that information came directly from Casey White.
Casey White and Vicky White had been on the run since April 29. Vicky White, the former assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, helped accused murderer Casey White escape, leading to a national manhunt.
They were captured Monday in Evansville, Indiana.
Vicky White shot herself as law enforcement approached them and later died in a nearby hospital.
