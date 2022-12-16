 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana man charged with sending obscene material to Athens girl

  • Updated
  • 0
Tristan Martin Doty

Tristan Martin Doty

An Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl.

Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department.

Police said a 13-year-old girl told her parents about the images she received via Snapchat “a few months ago.” She said the person who sent them also threatened to hurt her. They called the police, and investigators got to work.

That probe led them to Doty in Evansville, Indiana, police said. He was arrested in Athens Thursday after extradition from Indiana.

The investigation is ongoing.

