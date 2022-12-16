Indiana man charged with sending obscene material to Athens girl

An Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl.
Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department.
Police said a 13-year-old girl told her parents about the images she received via Snapchat “a few months ago.” She said the person who sent them also threatened to hurt her. They called the police, and investigators got to work.
That probe led them to Doty in Evansville, Indiana, police said. He was arrested in Athens Thursday after extradition from Indiana.
The investigation is ongoing.