Indiana man charged with attempted murder in Lauderdale County house fire

New evidence and tips to investigators led to the arrest of an Indiana man on charges of arson and attempted murder.
Court records just made public show John W. Morrison is being charged in connection to a house fire in 2020 in Anderson in Lauderdale County.
Morrison is accused of dousing a porch with gas and then starting the fire along County Road 52.
A deposition in the case shows Morrison is accused of targeting the house because one of the occupants was involved in a divorce and custody fight with one of his relatives.
No one was hurt.
Investigators have since corroborated tips with information showing Morrison was staying at a rented cabin at Joe Wheeler State Park at the time of the fire.