Indiana man charged with attempted murder in Lauderdale County house fire

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall beginning this evening through Friday afternoon. 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&