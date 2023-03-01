 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce heavy rainfall beginning this evening through Friday
afternoon. 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected, with
locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Indiana man charged with attempted murder in Lauderdale County house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
ARRESTED WEB IMAGE.jpg

New evidence and tips to investigators led to the arrest of an Indiana man on charges of arson and attempted murder.

Court records just made public show John W. Morrison is being charged in connection to a house fire in 2020 in Anderson in Lauderdale County.

Morrison is accused of dousing a porch with gas and then starting the fire along County Road 52.

A deposition in the case shows Morrison is accused of targeting the house because one of the occupants was involved in a divorce and custody fight with one of his relatives.

No one was hurt.

Investigators have since corroborated tips with information showing Morrison was staying at a rented cabin at Joe Wheeler State Park at the time of the fire.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you