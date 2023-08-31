Indiana man charged in deadly Huntsville shooting

An Indiana man is in jail tonight, charged in the deadly shooting and robbery in a Huntsville business park.
Damon Blinks was arrested today in Carmel, Indiana.
Huntsville Police say Blinks shot and killed 23-year-old Devin Mcdonald in a parking lot on Quality Circle late Monday Night.
Officers found Mcdonald's body early the next morning, but his car was missing.
They determined Blinks stole the car and drove to Indiana.
Investigators say he will be extradited back to Huntsville and booked into the Madison County Jail soon.