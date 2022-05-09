 Skip to main content
Indiana authorities investigating vehicle possibly linked to Casey White, Vicky White escape

Vicky White and Casey White

Vicky White and Casey White

WAAY 31 has learned U.S. Marshals and law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana, are working Monday morning to determine if a vehicle discovered there is part of the Casey White and Vicky White search.

They believe it is connected to the escape of Casey White and Vicky White, and that it may be a vehicle reported stolen from the area in Tennessee where the Ford Edge they left Florence in was found, according to a law enforcement official in Evansville and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The vehicle was reported stolen after the Edge was found abandoned in Tennessee on April 29, just hours after Casey White and Vicky White left the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

