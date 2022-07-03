Independence Day celebrations held at MidCity

Multiple 4th of July events were held this weekend.
Sunday afternoon at The Camp in MidCity, it was the final day of a three day Independence Day celebration.
Local resident Phelifia Wesley enjoyed her first visit to The Camp so much, that she came back for the holiday weekend to celebrate here with family.
"The last time I came it was wonderful. The different vendors and seeing all the people, it was just a nice scene," said Wesley.
Its been a busy weekend at The Camp with a fireworks show in MidCity Saturday night.
This Independence Day celebration gave local residents the opportunity to bring in one of the most popular holidays in our country at home.
"We started Friday night on the first. Great live music on Friday. We were here all day yesterday. Three bands, yoga, we had a mullet and mustache contest which was absolutely hilarious and then we had 20 minutes of fireworks last night. So it was an incredible day yesterday," said Lindsey Pattillo Keane, the executive director at MidCity District.
In addition to their Market at MidCity event which is held every Sunday, people also got to enjoy the fourth annual watermelon carving contest.
"We had six watermelons carved today. They look absolutely awesome. Guest can go on a MidCity Facebook page and vote on there and they like the photo of the watermelon they like the most. Then we’ll tabulate the votes on Tuesday at 3 pm," said Pattillo Keane.
It's fun events like these that Pattillo Keane says is vital for the number one city in America.
"We’re in the number one city right. This is huntsvillians entertaining huntsvillians. There’s really no need to escape. People mention that we’re close to Nashville or close to Birmingham and close to Atlanta. Well you don’t have to go anywhere. We’re doing tons of stuff in Huntsville," said Pattillo Keane.
For Wesley, she couldn’t ask for much more than that.
"I just love the different cultures out here and being able to see people from different places give out what they have to give. It’s just a nice environment. A good vibe," said Wesley.