Independence Day brings spotty afternoon showers

Gradual clearing will continue to take place across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee as we move through the overnight hours. Cloud cover is likely to stay with us into the wee hours and will result in patchy morning fog for some of us.
Independence Day wake up temps will be in the mid-70s with a slight breeze and most of us will be dry for the breakfast hours. More spotty storms and showers come back into the equation around lunchtime Monday and will continue through the dinnertime hours. Monday is not going to be an absolute washout but you may need to head indoors for just a few minutes until some convective pop-ups can pass you.
The stagnant weather pattern continues next week. Heat index values will likely reach or exceed 100 degrees, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Scattered storms will remain possible as well. While the rain is needed, it will not be enough to ease our drought concerns.
