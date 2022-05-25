Incumbent Frank Williamson wins Colbert County sheriff race; Hal Hughston wins district attorney

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson has won another term in office, while a Tuscumbia prosecutor won a term as Colbert County's next district attorney.
Williamson received 75.31% of the vote in Tuesday's Democratic primary election, with 1,406 voters picking his name on the ballot. His opponent, Kenneth Smith, got 461 votes, or 24.69%.
Meanwhile, Hal Hughston III won by a much narrower margin in the race to be the Republican nominee for Colbert County's district attorney. Hughston is from the Shoals area and most recently served as prosecutor and attorney for the city of Tuscumbia.
His opponent, Angela Hulsey, was a chief assistant district attorney under retiring Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham Jr. Hulsey received 46.55% of the vote, or 4,026 votes, while Hughston received 53.45%, or 4,623 votes.
Hughston and Williamson do not have an opponent for the general election.
Find more results from Tuesday's primary election in Colbert County here.