Increasing storm chances to begin the workweek

Monday starts in the low 60s with afternoon highs in the low 80s but the main story is the approaching cold front and the return of showers and thunderstorms.
Model data continues to hint at isolated showers and storms from out of Mississippi surviving to clip the Shoals Monday morning around the morning commute. Then a better chance of showers and storms for all of North Alabama. This second round develops in NW Alabama by the afternoon, then moves east through the viewing area through the evening hours.
SPC with the latest update has included a large Marginal Risk (1 out 5 severe risk) for areas ahead of the cold front Monday, including parts of North Alabama. Some storms could produce gust to 40 MPH but damaging winds are highly unlikely.
We'll see lingering showers through Tuesday morning but rapid clearing by Tuesday afternoon will allow for sunny skies by late afternoon. No worries for the Trash Pandas Tuesday evening.
We then warm back up the rest of the week with the next chance of storms arriving Saturday and into Sunday.