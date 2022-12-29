Increasing clouds Thursday, heavy rain leading up to New Years Day

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are certainly waking up to warmer temperatures on this Thursday! Our highs for the day will reach to the low 60s and we'll see a progressive increase in cloud cover and in humidity levels throughout the day.
Both of those factors increasing ahead of heavy rain expected Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Friday will feature more of the heavy downpours and New Year's Eve Saturday will bring scattered showers to the area. High temperatures both days will be in the mid-60s.
On Sunday, we will welcome in 2023 with about the best weather that you could ask for. We'll have partly sunny skies, high temperatures in the mid-60s, and even a slight breeze to keep conditions pleasant.
Soak up Sunday's sunshine while you can, the start of the next work-week features three straight days of rain chances and muggy feeling temperatures in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: SE at 15-20 mph, gusts 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 50. Wind: SE at 10-15 mph.