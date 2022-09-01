Increasing clouds and weekend rain chances

Say so long to lower humidity and sunny skies. Clouds increase tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 60s once again. Humidity slowly builds in on Friday, so some locations could see scattered storms during the late afternoon and early evening timeframe.
Plan for a generally wet Labor day weekend across Northern Alabama. Saturday won't be a washout, but downpours will be possible mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Clouds and rain will hold highs in the middle 80s. More widespread coverage of rain is expected on Sunday.
Labor Day Monday will be mostly cloudy and not as hot. Highs will struggle to reach the lower 80s. Some areas could see 1 to 2 inches over the holiday weekend. While no severe weather is expected, you may want to make alternate plans for holiday festivities. Overcast conditions and below average temperatures in the 80s continue through next with rain and storm chances each day.
TRACKING THE TROPICS:
There is a newly named storm in the Atlantic. Tropical storm Danielle is expected to linger in the middle of the Atlantic before drifting north next week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 70. Wind: Calm.
FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Rain chance: 40%. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.