Increasing cloud cover, several days of rain on the way

More clouds will continue to develop overnight and into Wednesday morning ahead of scattered afternoon and evening showers. The high temperature tomorrow will be much cooler than in recent days, reaching only to the low 60s.
Thursday brings all-day rain and a high temperature in the mid-50s. Some of Thursday's rain will reach into breakfast hours Friday, but by lunchtime, any rain will be out of the way, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the mid-60s.
If you have outdoor plans, Saturday will be the best day to get those accomplished. We will have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions until bedtime. The high temperature will reach to the upper 50s, so you'll likely want a jacket.
All-day rain is in the forecast Sunday.
TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH, gusts 15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.