Increasing cloud cover and several days of rain are on the way

More clouds will continue to develop overnight tonight and first thing on Wednesday morning ahead of scattered afternoon and evening showers on Wednesday. The high temperature tomorrow will be much cooler than in recent days and will reach only to the low 60s.
Thursday brings all day rain and a high temperature in the mid-50s. Some of Thursday's rain will reach into breakfast hours on Friday but by lunchtime, any rain will be out of the way and we will be left with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the mid-60s.
If you have outdoor plans, Saturday will be the best day to get those accomplished. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions until bedtime. The high temperature will reach to the upper 50s, so you'll likely want a jacket. All day rain is in the forecast on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH, gusts 15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon scattered rain. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.