Increase in mass shootings raises fears in North Alabama residents; agencies work to fight trend

As we enter the second half of 2023, the country is on a fast pace to beat another record – the amount of casualties from mass shootings.
In the Tennessee Valley, there is an effort by local, state and federal agencies to curb those numbers.
The country is recording its fastest rate of mass shootings in recent history. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been nearly 700 mass shootings – a record number and major uptick from previous years that many feared would be overtaken this year as the number continues to rise at the halfway point of 2023.
The archive also reports that 21,059 people have died this year from all gun-related events in the U.S, including homicides, unintentional fire and suicides. Another 18,060 people have been injured in gun-related events this year.
WAAY 31 spoke with several people Wednesday, and they all have their concerns about encountering a violent incident while out in public.
One person said, “My social anxiety is at a definite heightened sense. I have my mother and a grandmother, and I’m constantly worried that they might just be going about their day and could possibly be shot. So yes, it is a huge concern.”
Another person expressed how mass shootings have made her feel worried about everything.
“Our kids getting out and getting killed? People can’t even be in their own homes, their own cars. That’s bad,” she said.
While everyone should be concerned, Madison County District Attorney Tim Gann says there is a combined group in our area that is working to reduce such senseless acts of violence.
"These things happen across the country and I'm not saying it can't happen here, but really it's so random there's no way you can plan for it. Be aware of your surroundings and if you see something, say something,” said Gann.
“I think we have the best communication of law enforcement that we've ever had – our office communicating with local law enforcement, also working with our federal partners in law enforcement, the ATF and FBI work closely with local law enforcement and our office,” Gann continued. “I think the technology that we have right now and the communication that we have with all the agencies, including with our federal partners – it's better than we ever had it."
These conditions make living in this area one of the safest communities in the country. But remember, if you see something, say something.