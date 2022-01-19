'In the right place at the right time': Harvest man thanks deputies, first responders for saving his life

"In the right place at the right time."
Everyone from 911 dispatchers to the staff at Huntsville Hospital are being credited for saving a man's life.
"I really thank them for saving my life," Richard Radke said.
Thankful and grateful to be alive after surviving a heart attack in Harvest last month.
Richard Radke says he doesn't remember much from that day.
"I opened my eyes and my saw my daughter standing there, big smile on her face and I heard these words in the background welcome back," Radke said. "One of them said welcome back."
Radke lives in Minnesota but came to Alabama to spend time with his daughter for the holidays.
He's been here since, now doing rehab twice a week since the heart attack.
Radke says he wouldn't be alive today if it weren't for everyone who came to his aid that day, including Madison County Sheriff's Deputies Tim Ward and Christy Terry who had an A-E-D on hand.
"It's a miracle, Deputy Terry said. "Praise God that he is still walking around and that God still has a purpose for him, that's awesome."
"It's really nice," Deputy Ward said. "I've saved some people in my life and I have never met them. This is actually the first one I have ever seen the outcome of."
Deputies Terry and Ward were recognized for their life-saving efforts on Wednesday.
"Tonight we just want to recognize and honor Deputy Ward and his partner Deputy Terry for what they did," Harvest Volunteer Firefighter Kyler Albright said. "Their equipment, their training and how they were able to intervene and step in saved this man's life and that's why he's here today."
Deputies Terry and Ward were given challenge coins as a token of appreciation from the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department.
"I just want to say all these things that happened weren't a coincidence, Radke said. I just give my lord and savior Jesus Christ all the praise and glory."
The sheriff's office say this is the perfect example of how well different agencies with different levels of training can come together for a positive outcome.
The sheriff's office also says they're working on a grant right now to be sure every vehicle is equipped with an A-E-D.