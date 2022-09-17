In Alabama, family marks 100 days of captivity for U.S. veterans taken by Russian forces in Ukraine

Sept. 17 marked 100 days since two veterans from Alabama were captured in Ukraine by Russian forces.
Loved ones of Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke say they continue working to get both men back home safe.
Joy Black is Huynh's fiancé. She hasn't spoken to him since June 8.
She, along with Huynh's family, friends and loved ones, continue to seek updates. They say not knowing where he is or how he’s doing is hard.
"It’s felt very empty," said Black.
Black lives every day hoping her future husband is safe and sound.
Although she tries to keep herself occupied, she said it's the little things that make her miss him most.
"I never realized how invaluable it is to have somebody you’re so comfortable with and is always there for you. Just being able to talk to him to know that he is OK and that he is safe — I miss it every day," said Black.
Not knowing exactly where Huynh is or how he's doing has taken a toll on her joy.
"It feels wrong with about normal things throughout my day — getting out of bed or eating or even going to work — because I don’t know if he’s getting those luxuries or where he is or if he’s OK," said Black.
Even through the darkest hours, Black knows she can still rely on what's gotten her this far.
"My faith is really the only thing that’s gotten me through it," she said.
"He’d probably be telling me to be strong and not cry and that crying is for the weak. He always said jokes like that," Black added.
As Black continues to remain hopeful that one day she will be reunited with her fiancé, she said a recent conversation with the Ukrainian ambassador has her feeling even more hopeful.
"They gave us their pledge that they’re going to be working towards getting all detained people and prisoners of the war out from Ukraine," she said.
Black and her family say the best way for people to support the captured veterans is to make this a day of action.
Black urged anyone interested in helping to reach out to anyone they feel can help bring Huynh and Drueke home. She also encouraged everyone to visit the website they have created, which you can find here.