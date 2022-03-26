 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are
expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread
coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson
and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Improving your gas mileage, ways to continue saving at the pump

Gas pump
Making the most out of the gas in your vehicle.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Alabama is $4.01.

One Mechanic from Pep Boys Auto shares some tips on how to help save at the pump.

Some of the common ways to save on gas include combining trips and carpooling. However, Isaac Hubbard of Pep Boys Auto says timely tune-ups on your vehicle is another very important way to help you save money.

Hubbard says the basic maintenance of getting your car serviced every three to five thousand miles and doing that preventative maintenance, helps you maximize your fuel efficiency as well as saving you three to four times the cost to service your vehicle if you wait too long.

"If you do do a tune-up, then basically all your spark plugs and everything else is all firing correctly and basically you’re engine’s running a whole lot better than, you know, it’s running good. So basically you’re gonna get better fuel mileage," said Hubbard.

Hubbard says if you don't do timely tune-ups and routine maintenance on your vehicle, you will likely spend more at the pump due to carbon deposits and build ups.

Hubbard also says getting your tires rotated along with every oil change also helps you save on gas.

