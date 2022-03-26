Improving your gas mileage, ways to continue saving at the pump

Making the most out of the gas in your vehicle.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in Alabama is $4.01.
One Mechanic from Pep Boys Auto shares some tips on how to help save at the pump.
Some of the common ways to save on gas include combining trips and carpooling. However, Isaac Hubbard of Pep Boys Auto says timely tune-ups on your vehicle is another very important way to help you save money.
Hubbard says the basic maintenance of getting your car serviced every three to five thousand miles and doing that preventative maintenance, helps you maximize your fuel efficiency as well as saving you three to four times the cost to service your vehicle if you wait too long.
"If you do do a tune-up, then basically all your spark plugs and everything else is all firing correctly and basically you’re engine’s running a whole lot better than, you know, it’s running good. So basically you’re gonna get better fuel mileage," said Hubbard.
Hubbard says if you don't do timely tune-ups and routine maintenance on your vehicle, you will likely spend more at the pump due to carbon deposits and build ups.
Hubbard also says getting your tires rotated along with every oil change also helps you save on gas.