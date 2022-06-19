Importance of Juneteenth holiday, celebrations in Huntsville

Juneteenth events have been happening all across North Alabama this weekend.
The holiday marks the end of slavery in the U.S. when in 1865 slaves were freed in Galvenston, Texas.
This came two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
Now Juneteeth is being celebrated across the world.
"It's a time to really celebrate," Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton said. "A time to reflect on the end of slavery."
From New York to Huntsville, Alabama.
A Juneteenth event was held at Stoner Field Park on Sunday.
"Freedom can be celebrated outdoors in a good, clean atmosphere with no trouble, no drama," Community Leader and Event Organizer Leo Crawford said. "We don't have to worry about violence out here. It's just a community thing where we can appreciate the importance of the day that it is. Juneteenth and Father's Day."
"Bringing everybody together, bringing everybody together on one accord," Community Leader and Event Organizer Willie Lanier said.
President Biden declared Juneteenth is a federal holiday last year.
94-year-old Activist Opal Lee, who's also considered the “Grandmother of Juneteenth" was determined to make that happen.
Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton says her persistence made it possible.
Community, culture, and connection was the theme of the event at Stoner Field Park on Sunday.
There was vendors, live performances, free food, music and people coming together to have a good time.
"Juneteenth has always meant a lot to me," performer Amarr Ash said. "I went through history classes growing up. We always talked about the Fourth of July but my ancestors weren't free on the Fourth of July, so it's good to have a celebration of our people."
Governor Kay Ivey authorized making Juneteenth a federal holiday for state workers in Alabama this year.
Simelton says he would like to see it become an annual holiday in the state of Alabama.