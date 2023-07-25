 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Impact statements being heard in sentencing for convicted teen murderer Mason Sisk

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason Sisk

Mason Sisk

Impact statements are being heard Tuesday for the eventual sentencing of convicted murderer Mason Sisk.

In an April retrial, a Limestone County jury found Sisk guilty of murdering his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Grayson; 4-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson.

Sisk was 14 when he committed the crimes in their Elkmont home in September 2019.

Judge Chad Wise said Tuesday that only two sentences will be considered: life without parole and life with parole after serving 30 years.

Each victim had been shot once in the head except for Colson and Mary, who suffered several gunshot wounds. Mary, Rorrie and Colson were found dead at the scene. John and Grayson were taken to hospitals where both later succumbed to their injuries.

Sisk was not eligible for the death penalty since he was a teenager when the crimes took place.

The Elkmont teen first went to trial in late 2022. A mistrial was declared when Mary's cell phone later became available as evidence. The phone had been in FBI custody for about three years and wasn't unlocked until after the initial trial.

For more on this case, click HERE, HERE, and HERE

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you