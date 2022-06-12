'I'm still on cloud nine': Danville's Emma Broadfoot achieves dream of playing for Alabama

Hard work pays off, just ask Emma Broadfoot.
The Danville native spent the last two years on the softball field with the North Alabama Lions, breaking five team records during the 2022 season.
As a result of her success, Broadfoot can now say her dreams have become reality as she has committed to the University of Alabama.
Growing up in a family of Crimson Tide fans, she always wanted to play for Alabama.
“I just kind of knew that this was the place to go to. I mean, we go to all of the football games, I had grown up watching these girls play softball. I was actually there when they won the national championship in 2012. So I just knew, it’s always been a dream of mine and I’m just thankful that now this opportunity is available,” Broadfoot explained.
“I tried to go to Alabama my entire career but I wasn’t ready at the time when I was in high school. And two years at UNA, I learned as a player, I learned the game, I became a better player and now I can use my skills at this level.”
All of this became possible when she emailed head coach Patrick Murphy after putting her name in the transfer portal. After some discussions and a visit, she made her commitment official this weekend.
“I’m still on cloud nine right now,” she said. “I had always had in the back of my head that Alabama was the ultimate goal.”
So with dreams coming true, Broadfoot is also excited to experience everything that comes with living in Tuscaloosa.
“Now I can get student tickets, so I’m excited about that, go to basketball games. I love any kind of sport.”