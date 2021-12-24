'I'm still in shock': Fort Payne 911 dispatcher loses everything in fire, neighbors come to the rescue

Thursday afternoon, a 911 dispatcher received a call for a house fire, something that happens almost every day.
However this time, it was her own home in flames.
In a matter of hours, the community came together with donations to help the woman who has been helping them for all of these years.
Fort Payne is a tight-knit community. In fact, the police department describes their coworkers as family.
"My work family, I just can't tell you, I work with some of the best people. The police officers, the fire department, the medics. I just love them all," says Stephanie Herrin, a 911 dispatcher for the Fort Payne Police Department.
Herrin has been a part of Fort Payne's law enforcement family for 22 years. She is used to answering the call for devastating news, never thinking the call could be for her.
"You don't think about it, you know? I’m always there sending help to everybody else, you know, and then it's my house," she says.
Thursday afternoon, Herrin received a call that this time it was her house in flames.
"I think I'm still in shock," Herrin says.
Seeing how she lost everything, her work family took to social media, asking for any donations to help Stephanie and her daughter ahead of the holidays.
"It's overwhelming for sure, because I'm sure we didn't expect as much as we've gotten already so far," says Ashlee Berry, a 911 dispatcher who works alongside Herrin.
Within hours of hearing the news, community members brought bags of clothes and envelopes with checks.
"It shows how much the community and the police department, the relationship we have," says Berry.
It's a relationship Herrin has worked to grow in her 22 years at the department.
"It feels amazing, and I'm so thankful and blessed but I love what I do. I love helping my community, and I'm going to continue to do it," says Herrin.
If you have any clothes, home goods, or checks you would like to donate to Herrin, bring them to the Fort Payne Police Department.
Fort Payne dispatchers say the fire department is working to figure out what may have caused the fire. Thankfully, no one was home at the time.