"I'm so excited that I am finally a part of a the StormTracker Team!!"

This afternoon WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello had the pleasure of spending time with some first and second graders at Riverton Elementary School.
With the help of the Cat in the Hat and our Little Golden Reading Book, these students learned all about the formation of weather phenomena. They learned about why rain falls, how wind is formed, what role the sun plays in weather formation. They learned about thunderstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes, and storm surge waves.
Meteorologist Grace also helped the students develop a storm safety plan in case severe weather strikes near their neighborhood. They talked about knowing the difference between just rain (which is okay to play outside in) and thunderstorms (which mean you need to go inside immediately). We also talked about the safest places to be during storms, including basements, bathrooms, and hallways away from windows.
These smart kiddos asked excellent questions about snow formation, tsunamis, and what exactly going into a "daily forecast."
It wouldn't be a WAAY 31 StormTracker trip without a visit with StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet. Each student got an insiders tour of the vehicle and they took home their own famous WAAY 31 StormTracker team backpacks. Each backpack was filled with coloring pages, a giveaway, and our StormTracker Safety Guide.
The students enjoyed the day so much and participated so well that after completing their tasks of reading, learning, and asking questions, one student even exclaimed "I am SO excited that I am FINALLY a part of the StormTracker Team!"
We are too! We couldn't be happier to have 36 new team members. Thank you for having us, Riverton!