'I'm just really excited for this opportunity': Sonny DiChiara thrilled to start career with Trash Pandas

Trash Pandas’ 1B/DH Sonny DiChiara made a great first impression with Rocket City, reaching base eight times in his first ten plate appearances over the weekend.
Now, the Hoover native is excited to start his professional career in his home state, with his family close by.
“It means a lot, man. My dad’s never not been within driving distance to come see me play and so still being like an hour and a half away, it’s even closer than Auburn was. And also with my fiancé and my mom, they get to still come up here and see so it’s definitely a cool opportunity for that,” he said.
“I played college baseball here for four years here in the state of Alabama and so to be able to get lucky enough to come here and play is definitely a blessing.”
The 23-year-old grew up just a few minutes away from Regions Field, the home of the Birmingham Barons.
“The only perfect scenario would have been if the Trash Pandas were playing at the Barons anymore but I don’t think that we travel there,” he said of the remaining schedule.
DiChiara made a name for himself earlier this year with the Auburn Tigers, earning All-American and Co-SEC Player of the Year honors as he led Auburn to the College World Series.
After being selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 5th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, he went out to Arizona to get ready to report to Rocket City.
“As soon as the season was over in Omaha, I just knew I needed to work on in my swing and just kind of relocked in on some things and thankfully got the start in Chattanooga and just had a lucky day, I guess, saying that first day was a lucky day and I was able to see the ball real well,” he explained of his debut. “And so I'm just gonna keep building on what I’ve been working on over this past month.”
If you’re not already familiar with DiChiara, or Sonny D, it won’t take long for you to appreciate what he brings to the field each and every day.
“I'm just a guy out there having fun. I love the game. I hate losing and so I'm gonna play as hard I can. I’m gonna work with my teammates as hard as I can to build those relationships … so that we’re ready for the playoffs,” he said. “I wasn’t able to be here in the first half and you can kind of feel the energy of these guys, that they just really love being together and playing together and I'm just really excited for this opportunity.”
See SonnyD's full press conference below: