'I'm just really excited for this opportunity': DiChiara thrilled to start career with Trash Pandas

Trash Pandas first baseman and designated hitter Sonny DiChiara made a great first impression with Rocket City, reaching base eight times in his first 10 plate appearances over the weekend.
Now, the Hoover native is excited to start his professional career in his home state with his family close by.
“It means a lot, man," DiChiara said. "My dad’s never not been within driving distance to come see me play, and so still being like an hour and a half away, it’s even closer than Auburn was. And also with my fiancé and my mom, they get to still come up here and see, so it’s definitely a cool opportunity for that.”
DiChiara played college baseball at Auburn and now says being able to play in the Rocket City "is definitely a blessing."
The 23-year-old grew up just a few minutes away from Regions Field, the home of the Birmingham Barons.
“The only perfect scenario would have been if the Trash Pandas were playing at the Barons anymore, but I don’t think that we travel there,” he said of the remaining schedule.
DiChiara made a name for himself earlier this year with the Auburn Tigers, earning All-American and Co-SEC Player of the Year honors as he led Auburn to the College World Series.
After being selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft, he went out to Arizona to get ready to report to Rocket City.
“As soon as the season was over in Omaha, I just knew I needed to work on in my swing and just kind of relocked in on some things, and thankfully got the start in Chattanooga and just had a lucky day, I guess," he explained of his debut. "... That first day was a lucky day, and I was able to see the ball real well, and so I'm just gonna keep building on what I’ve been working on over this past month.”
If you’re not already familiar with DiChiara, or "Sonny D," it won’t take long for you to appreciate what he brings to the field each and every day.
“I'm just a guy out there having fun. I love the game. I hate losing, and so I'm gonna play as hard I can. I’m gonna work with my teammates as hard as I can to build those relationships ... so that we’re ready for the playoffs,” he said. “I wasn’t able to be here in the first half, and you can kind of feel the energy of these guys, that they just really love being together and playing together, and I'm just really excited for this opportunity.”
See Sonny D's full press conference below: