‘I'm hard to kill, I guess’: North Alabama man describes surviving widow-maker heart attack

Clayton Hinchman is living proof that quick emergency treatment can save a life.
"I'm 39 years old. I had a widow-maker heart attack when I was 38 years old," he said.
Hinchman said it started as a typical day.
"I woke up about 5:30 or 6 (a.m.) and put on my gym clothes," he recalled. "I was actually going to go to the gym, but we had something we needed to turn in to a customer, so I came into work around 6:30 or 6:45."
After a quick check-in at the office and workout, things started to get uncomfortable.
"I couldn't stop sweating. I wasn't out of breath; I just felt that I was overheating and it was really weird, so I was trying to drink water," he said, but "nothing was calming me down."
So he pushed on and came back to the office.
"Some of my guys around here were actually giving me a hard time, because I looked awful, and they didn't realize at first what was going on to me. They were like, 'You're out of shape' or whatever," he said with a laugh.
Luckily for Hinchman, the right people were in the right place at the right time.
"Steve Stelk, one of my senior vice presidents here, he, unfortunately, had a heart attack about 15 years ago," Hinchman said.
"He came into my office. He started watching me, asking me to drink water, and we went downstairs for some training at 11:30 and I couldn't eat my food. I started feeling tightness."
He was experiencing the telltale signs of a heart attack.
"I gave Steve my keys and I said, 'Take me to the hospital,' and he said, 'No, sit down. I'm going to call an ambulance.'"
Minutes later, as they were loading him into the ambulance, Hinchman collapsed. EMTs revived him and rushed him to the hospital.
"Dr. Vasquez was the doctor that was there," Hinchman said. "He's now my cardiologist, and he took my cell phone and he was calling my wife."
"And they're trying to stabilize me and figure out what's going on, and he told Leslie, 'Oh, well, your husband is stable, blah blah blah, don't worry about it.'
"And, at the same time, they were pushing me to go to another room for some tests, and there was a female nurse that was standing there. All I remember is I stared right at her as they were pushing me, and I said, 'Yeah, I'm going over,' and I went down again."
That nurse saved his life.
"I found out later that this nurse worked on me for almost 10 minutes, eight to 10 minutes of CPR. They were about to put me on ice," said Hinchman. "I'm hard to kill, I guess. I'm not going to give up."
This wasn't his first brush with death. Hinchman is a fighter.
"I stepped on a 122-millimeter mortar round May 10 of 2008 in Iraq," he explained. "I lost my leg above the knee. I have about half of my right femur, and ... I do my best not to let it limit me in any way possible."
You can bet he wasn't going to let a heart attack take him out. He now has a tiny stent in his heart.
"It was a simple cut in my wrist, and a small stent in my heart, and the blood was able to flow freely after that," he said.
"We joke around a lot, and I say I'm hard to kill, but after I was wounded in Iraq, I was lucky," Hinchman said.
"I've never dealt with a lot of the stress issues, because I was able to put things into perspective, and I believe that I'm supposed to set an example for other people."
All of this makes his connection to the American Heart Association as the Heart Ball Chair even stronger.
"No matter what your gender, your age, your race, it's going to affect all of us in some way shape or form," said Hinchman.
"It's something we can't shy away from. We have to be cognizant of and (know) this is a problem we have to deal with, and these are the resources we need, and that's what the American Heart Association is doing."
You can join Hinchman and his family as they celebrate the American Heart Association's incredible work in our community at Huntsville's annual Heart Ball. It's set for April 2 at the Westin.
In the Shoals, you can join the Shoals Art for the Heart Gala on April 22 at GAS Design Center.