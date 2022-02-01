'I'm glad we didn't have to go through it': Lauderdale County DA grateful for coroner's resignation

Alabama’s first coroner to face impeachment proceedings resigned one week before his case was to go to trial.
The whole goal of the impeachment trial was to remove George Tucker Jr., or "Butch" Tucker, from his role as Lauderdale County coroner.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said he is grateful Tucker decided to quit because, this way, all of the family members who have been affected by the coroner's alleged neglect of duty will not have to relive their trauma on the witness stand.
"Our goal — and the impeachment goal — was to get him out of office and get somebody that would competently handle the duties of that office," said Connolly.
He had been preparing for Tucker's impeachment trial since November, when a grand jury found 11 instances in which the coroner failed to do his duties thoroughly.
"The evidence was so overwhelming about what he was not doing that he should have been doing, so I guess from that standpoint, no, I wasn't surprised," Connolly said of Tucker's resignation.
Late Monday evening, Tucker submitted a formal letter of resignation.
In the letter, he stated, "It is with great sorrow that I tender my resignation. However, I feel that my resignation is in the best interest of Lauderdale County and my family."
When Connolly received the letter, he immediately filed a motion to dismiss the case, which a circuit judge granted Tuesday.
"You know, I'm glad we didn't have to go through it because if we had gone through it and prevailed, it would be the same result: He's out of office," said Connolly.
He said the most important part is now the families affected by the coroner's alleged neglect will not have to relive their experiences in front of a jury.
WAAY 31 previously talked to a 15-year-old boy who was forced to wait one full year to find out the exact cause of death of his father, Clinton Thrasher, after finding him dead on the kitchen floor.
It took that long because the coroner failed to send his father's blood sample off to the lab.
Connolly said they would've had to call multiple family members who had lost a loved one had the case gone to trial.
"It's emotionally tolling on people to have to relive that," he said. "And, on top of that, essentially being misled by the coroner about the status of toxicology reports and that kind of thing. So I'm glad we didn't have to go through it."
The probate judge appointed Lauderdale County Deputy Coroner Mike Bishop as acting coroner for the time being.
"I think we've got a competent person in place, and I think things will be looking up," said Connolly of Bishop's appointment.
It is ultimately up to Gov. Kay Ivey to appoint a new coroner. However, with primaries coming up in May, Connolly isn't sure if she will appoint someone before then or wait to see who is elected.
Tucker was the first coroner in Alabama to face impeachment. He told WAAY 31 he plans on providing a comment with more details on his resignation at a later date.