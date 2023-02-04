Illinois murder suspect caught in Huntsville

An Illinois murder suspect has been caught in Huntsville.
William Jones was booked into the Madison County Jail about 1:44 a.m. Saturday on a fugitive from justice warrant and other charges.
According to the Rockford Police Department, Jones is wanted in connection with a January murder in that Illinois city. Police say Jones shot and killed a woman working at a butcher shop.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police Department were involved in the Alabama arrest.
