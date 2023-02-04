 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois murder suspect caught in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
William Jones

William Jones

An Illinois murder suspect has been caught in Huntsville.

William Jones was booked into the Madison County Jail about 1:44 a.m. Saturday on a fugitive from justice warrant and other charges.

According to the Rockford Police Department, Jones is wanted in connection with a January murder in that Illinois city. Police say Jones shot and killed a woman working at a butcher shop.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police Department were involved in the Alabama arrest.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you